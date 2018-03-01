Museveni to address regional trade in Uganda

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 10:51, Updated March 1st 2018 at 11:00 GMT +3

A section of delegates attending the regional trade forum in Uganda

KAMPALA, UGANDA: President Yoweri Museveni will open a two-day regional trade forum in Uganda expected to address key issues around trade facilitation.

The event comes at a time when Trade Mark East Africa (TMEA) is starting its second phase (2018-2023) with a budget of about $380 million for infrastructure development, trade facilitation and private sector growth. This serves as an opportunity to reflect on the progress that East Africa has made and the priorities that the region should focus on to unlock its potential and compete in global trade.



Speaking before the event, TradeMark East Africa, Chief Executive Officer, Frank Matsaert noted: “We have come a long way as a region. We have made significant gains in reducing trade bottlenecks to grow prosperity in East Africa. Through the forum, we will be reviewing achievements made so far and exploring solutions to key trade challenges.”



Key speakers that will be present at the forum include - President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, US Ambassador to Uganda Ms. Deborah Malac, Denmark Ambassador to Uganda Mr. Mogens Pedersen and Finland Ambassador to Kenya Ms. Tarja Fernandez. Also expected at the forum are Dr. Mukhisa Kituyi the Secretary General, UNCTAD; Liberat Mfumukeko, Secretary General, East African Community and Dorothy Tembo, Deputy Director, International Trade Centre among others.



Hon. Amelia Kyambadde, Uganda Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, will on Thursday March 1 2018 chair a plenary session on women and trade. Other topics that will be addressed at the forum include – e-government for trade, trade logistics, East African ports and rail,

ALSO READ: Technical hitch affects production of new passports