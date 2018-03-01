Nokia's iconic phone makes comeback

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 28th 2018 at 22:17 GMT +3

Nokia brings back iconic 8110 in 4G. [Photo: Courtesy]

HMD Global, which now operates the Nokia brand, has resurrected the iconic Nokia 8110 which first hit the market 22 years ago.

The banana-shaped slider phone gained global fame when it was used by movie star Keanu Reeves in the Hollywood blockbuster The Matrix.

The feature phone now comes with 4G connectivity and applications, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, Facebook and Twitter.

It was released along with other four new Nokia phones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.