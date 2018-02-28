NTSA rules set to drive up costs of owning a vehicle Previous Story
Kebs warns against use of uncertified bottled water

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, February 28th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 23:02 GMT +3
The Kenya Bureau of Standards has warned hotels and event organisers against the use of uncertified packaged drinking water.

Managing Director Charles Ongwae said in a statement some hotels and public event organisers have been distributing uncertified water to their clients, exposing them to health hazards associated with consumption of substandard water.

"It is a contravention of the Standards Act to manufacture or offer for sale any product unless the product demonstrates conformity to the respective Kenya standard by having a valid permit to use the Standardisation Mark,” said Mr Ongwae.

He said packaged water that has not been certified by the agency would be seized and destroyed and legal action taken against the owners.

He advised members of the public to confirm the validity of the Standardisation Mark.

