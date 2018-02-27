Sh1 million up for grabs at the Nairobi Innovation Week Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Truecaller opens regional office in Nairobi

By Fredrick Obura | Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 13:12, Updated February 27th 2018 at 15:17 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Truecaller, an integrated caller identification company will run its African affairs from Kenya.

ALSO READ: You can now buy Google Apps using M-Pesa service

The company will be headquatered in Nairobi and chose Kenya probably due to the high number of Truecaller subscribers now at 6 million.

According to Zakaria Abdulkadir, Kenya is TrueCaller’s largest market in Africa and the company will use the Nairobi headquarters to run operations in Nigeria and South Africa, other key markets in the region.

“Kenya is the top African market for the app, top five globally. 6 million active users are in Kenya, and 4.4million calls are blocked per month. Women report 11 percent more unwanted calls than men.”

From being popularly known as ‘phone number search app’ in 2015 to a ‘mobile identity’ platform in 2018, Truecaller has evolved. India was a key trigger to the company, where it has launched some exclusive offerings like payment integration and offline search.   

On Jan 15, 2018, Truecaller announced that it will be soon launching a backup feature to help people retain their data when switching to a new phone, getting new SIM cards or resetting their device

RELATED TOPICS:
Truecaller
Whatsapp
Mobile phones
Safaricom

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

You can now rate telcos’ services

You can now rate telcos’ services

Michael Joseph: I’m just a man who dared to dream

Michael Joseph: I’m just a man who dared to dream

Kenyan telcos in dilemma over infrastructure sharing

Kenyan telcos in dilemma over infrastructure sharing

Google starts taking payments for apps via M-Pesa

Google starts taking payments for apps via M-Pesa

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited