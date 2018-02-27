First phase of Huduma initiative was a success, says CS Kobia

| Published Tue, February 27th 2018 at 10:00, Updated February 27th 2018 at 10:10 GMT +3

Prof. Margaret Kobia

Kenya has successfully completed the first phase of Huduma Kenya Programme, the Cabinet Secretary of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Prof Margaret Kobia has announced.

Prof Kobia said this phase included the setting up and operationalisation of at least one Huduma Centre in each of the 47 counties across the country.

The Tana River Huduma Centre, which has just begun its operation, marks the end of the first phase “as we race to digitalise and transform the provision of public service,” she said.

The Huduma Kenya programme has set up in total 52 Huduma Centres across the country with Nairobi having more centres. The programme established to enhance the access and delivery of government services to all Kenyans.

Prof Kobia said the programme’s strategy involved the establishment of service delivery centres in Nakuru, Narok, Kajiado East, Kajiado West, Kericho, Bomet, Eldoret, Turkana, Trans Nzoia, Nandi, Samburu, Baringo, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Wajir, Garissa, Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Laikipia and Nyandarua.

Others are Mombasa, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Lamu, Kilifi, Tana River, Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Kisii, GPO, City Square, Eastliegh, Kibra and Mandera.

In this phase, she said, Huduma Centres have been serving up to 30,000 people daily and collected over Sh12 billion for government ministries, departments and agencies through the Posta Pay System during the last financial year.

The Huduma Kenya Programme uses integrated service delivery in a one-stop-shop - a concept that has not been conceived or utilised even in some of the more developed nations of the world.

The pioneer Huduma Kenya Centre located at Teleposta Towers, Nairobi was officially launched on November 7, 2013, by President Uhuru Kenyatta in an event that marked the unveiling of the new face of public service delivery in Kenya.

During the first three months of its inception, the Huduma Centre at GPO had already served 28,000 people - translating into an average of 850 people daily.

The CS said these numbers were an affirmative indicator of the effect of increased efficiency and effectiveness in public service delivery had on Kenyans.

Huduma Kenya Centres have been lauded for bringing about change in public service delivery.