Kenyan SME finds efficiency in Safaricom’s Flex bundle package

NAIROBI, KENYA: John Nganga is an auto part broker whose work revolves around selling spare parts to his customers in Nairobi and its environs.

Mostly the customers take to him a sample of spare parts that they require then he begins the search of getting the material and do a delivery to them.

Technology is slowly changing service delivery in his business and now he relies heavily on his mobile phone in running the business. Through the whatsapp messaging service, he is able to save his customers time in that they are now able to take a picture of the product needed and send samples to him for action.

“My business relies heavily on communication which is through calls and messaging, it saves time and helps me re-focus my energy,” he adds. “Unlike in the previous scenario where a client would physically bring a sample to me, they now have an option to send me the images via whatsapp and follow up with a call,” he says.

John Nganga says he is enrolled to Safaricom’s Flex Bundle package which gives him more time to talk to his customers and communicate through the internet.

Through the Safaricom package he doesn’t have to subscribe to internet differently from the amount of airtime loaded, it deducts automatically.

Flex Bundle is a Safaricom’s product targeting Small and Medium Enterprises like Nganga’s business. The product allows customers to use their airtime to buy “FLEX units” which can then be used for data, voice and SMS with no fixed allocation to any of the three.

What this means is that if you have purchased the daily FLEX bundle, you will be deducted 3 FLEX units for each minute of talk-time. Three text messages sent, will see you get deducted 1 FLEX unit while 3MB of data will cost you 1 FLEX unit.

Who is eligible to buy Flex?

The Flex will be available to all PrePay, Hybrid and individual PostPay customers

How do I purchase and/or renew Flex?

Customers will be able to buy Flex via USSD (100# & *200#)

How do I unsubscribe from Flex?

To subscribe out of the Daily Flex dial *100# and *200# and choose “unsubscribe”.

How will I know my purchase is successful?

Customers will receive an SMS notification for a successful purchase.

How will I check my Flex balance?

Customers will be able to check for Flex balance on *100# and *200#

Will my airtime be used if I have Flex?

No, a customer’s airtime will not be deducted if they have Flex.

If I have a data bundle or SMS bundle and purchase Flex, what is the priority if usage?

If you have an active data/SMS bundle, free minutes or bonus airtime, this will be used before the Flex units.