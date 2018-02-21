Sacked VC wants to auction university’s 8 vehicles Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya issues travel advisory against parts of South Sudan

By Fredrick Obura | Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 09:16, Updated February 21st 2018 at 09:36 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: The government has issued travel alert warning her citizens against travelling to several areas in South Sudan affected by conflict in the last six months.

Since the signing of comprehensive peace agreement (CPA) eight years ago, Kenyan investors have made significant inroads into South Sudan.

ALSO READ: State now ordered to arrest Bashir if he comes to Kenya

Kenyans have invested in various sectors including banking, insurance, aviation, construction, hospitality, and information and communication technologies (ICT), transportation, and wholesale and retail trade. 

The warning issued on Wednesday comes after rebels captured Kenyan pilots in the area of Akobo, Great Upper Nile region, near South Sudan’s border with Ethiopia. 

The pilots’ plane developed technical problems before crash landing killing South Sudan national and several head of cattle. The two pilots have since been released after Sh10.8million settlement.

The Oil-rich South Sudan has been in the throes of civil war since 2013 months after President Salva Kiir fired his then deputy Riek Machar.

The conflict has displaced a third of the population, shut down most of the oil production and strangled the economy.

Machar, who fled to Democratic Republic of Congo in 2016 after fierce fighting broke out in Juba, is now being held in South Africa to stop him fomenting trouble, diplomatic and political sources say.

RELATED TOPICS:
South Sudan
Kenyan pilots
Riek Machar
Salva Kiir

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Riek Machar’s spokesman sentenced to death

Riek Machar’s spokesman sentenced to death

Children recount trauma of abduction after mass release by South Sudan rebels

Children recount trauma of abduction after mass release by South Sudan rebels

Hundreds of child soldiers freed in South Sudan

Hundreds of child soldiers freed in South Sudan

U.S. to impose arms embargo on South Sudan to end conflict – sources

U.S. to impose arms embargo on South Sudan to end conflict – sources

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited