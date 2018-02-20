Port traffic up by 10 per cent, says KPA Next Story
KCB receiving applications for the third season of Lions’ Den

By Patrick Odenyo Alushula | Published Tue, February 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 19th 2018 at 17:27 GMT +3
The Kenya Commercial Bank is receiving applications for the third season of Lions’ Den,which offers entrepreneurs opportunities to grow their businesses.

The 13-week process opened yesterday and will close on May 14 as the bank seeks to sharpen and promote the next crop of budding entrepreneurs.

The weekly show airs on the Standard Group’s KTN.

“We aspire to see many entrepreneurs get the support they need,” said KCB Group Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi.

