Plans to build a hydropower dam are at an advanced stage

Published Sat, February 17th 2018

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter (Center) during a tour at Sondu Miriu hydroelectric power station on February 15th 2017 to inspect the dams water levels in light of the current drought situation being experienced in most parts of the country. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Plans to build a hydropower dam on the Sondu Miriu river at a cost of Sh86 billion are at an advanced stage, Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has said.

The reservoir with a capacity of 445 million cubic metres will be constructed near Magwagwa town in Nyamira County.

Mr Keter said the project will be fast-tracked to help boost power generation at the 60-megawatt Sondu Miriu plant which has been grappling with low water volumes due to persistent drought.

“The ultimate solution is to build a dam, and it is now urgent that we implement that project for stable and reliable power across the country,” he said.

The Magwaga dam could help push the Sondu power station to produce at full capacity and power another 115-megawatt station.

But Keter said KenGen is exploring the feasibility of pumping water already used in power generation back to sustain production as a measure against drops in river volumes.