Lawyer on the run after stealing Sh30m from bank

| Published Fri, February 16th 2018 at 09:02, Updated February 16th 2018 at 09:11 GMT +3

The Anti-Banking Fraud Unit is hunting a Naivasha-based lawyer over theft of more than Sh30 million from a bank last week.

The lawyer, who operates between Naivasha and Nakuru, has gone into hiding.

Also on the run is a Naivasha-based trader, who was allegedly involved in the deal that saw cash belonging to a client living in Switzerland transferred to the lawyer's account.

This came as two junior workers from the bank were arrested in connection with the theft. The two – Oliver Thandi Munyua and Ann Rebecca Kariuki – were arraigned before Naivasha Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu charged with conspiracy to commit felony.

They were charged that on February 5, with others not in court, they conspired to steal Sh30 million, the property of Barclays Bank. They denied the charges and were released on cash bail of Sh500,000.

The case will be heard on May 27.