APA adopts technology for quicker claims processing

Nairobi, Kenya: APA customers stand to benefit from efficiency in claims processing following insurers partnership with technology giant IBM.

APA Insurance manages large volumes of data on policies, policy holders, risk assessment and claims histories. Collating this information and transforming it into information from which management could derive real insights, proved difficult.

IBM, with the support of its business partner, Comztech, engaged with APA stakeholders in utilising IBM Cognos Business Intelligence (BI) software to help solve the challenges the Insurance provider was facing. Comztech designed the reporting dashboard to meet APA’s expectations.

Additionally, APA Insurance needed to have a single view of their health client database to assist them with improved product offerings based on client experience and requirements. As part of the solution, IBM has continued to evaluate APA’s adoption and integration. In addition, APA leverages support from IBM business partner, Comztech to assist in the company’s analytic journey.

“With IBM Cognos Solutions, we have greater visibility into medical policies, premiums, and claims experience through enhanced dashboards and reports. The dashboards provide us with insightful customer analytics that is helpful as we work on improving our product offerings.” said Vinod Bharatan, the CEO of APA Insurance.

"The solution offers the entire business intelligence stack needed to visualize APA’s data. Its smarter, self service capabilities and the continuous availability of APA Insurance team made the implementation seamless." said Felix Munyoki, the Systems Engineer of Comztech.



A report published by the International Institute for Analytics (IIA) in 2017 found that the insurance industry internationally is having a difficult time making sense of all the data they gather, IBM Cognos BI provides organizations fast access to data insights. The suite of tools enables users to explore, query, manage and create intuitive data visualization reports that help them begin making data-driven decisions.

“By leveraging IBM Analytics to mine and analyze data, APA has been able to discover new reliable insights and trends in a timely manner, offering a single source of truth.

This has helped to improve customer service, claims settlement and ultimately improved customer loyalty and enhanced the company’s bottom line,” said Nik Nesbitt, Country General Manager, IBM East Africa.

