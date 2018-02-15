Palm trees ranked among the most highly valued landscaping gems

| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 10:48, Updated February 15th 2018 at 10:55 GMT +3

The beauty, durability and variety of palm trees rank them among the most highly valued landscaping gems anywhere.

Their bold textures and unique architecture set them apart from other plants. Included in the planting palette, they easily command the most visible, high-profile and strategic locations in the garden.

Deploying palms need not be a headache for those of us that live in the tropics. The warm temperatures guarantee an inexhaustible range of species for palm enthusiasts to choose from.

From the common one trunk types to the branched and clumped types, you will almost always find something that suits your needs as well as microclimate.

Select wisely

Hence success starts with an understanding of some of the different species available around your location.

Make sure the size and character of the mature palm tree is in keeping with your specific needs and the overall landscape design.

Next you will need to find out the growth requirements for the palm trees you are interested in. Although the temperatures in this region are generally favourable for most palm trees, a bit of discretion should still be applied to achieve optimal results for each type.

Remember that not all palm trees will do well in full sun. Some actually prefer filtered sunlight or shaded locations.

If you are not sure it may be advisable to consult a professional at this early stage.

The other important consideration when choosing palm trees is the soil type. Find out your soils’ pH. This will have a bearing on your choice because some species prefer acidic soils while others do best in alkaline conditions. Generally however, most palm trees will do best in well aerated, sandy-loam soils that are neutral of mildly acidic.

Plant right

The most common way to plant palm trees is by using seedlings. The seedlings are normally germinated under controlled conditions and sold in containers.

Seedlings range from as small as a foot to as large as four or five meters tall. The larger the seedlings, the more costly they are likely to be. Your choice will depend on your budget as well as how first you need results.

Planting a palm tree often requires you to amend the soil around the root area to increase their survival rate and speed of growth. Dig a hole, twice the size of the palm tree’s container and mix the excavated soil with some organic materials and some sand.

A ratio of two parts organic material, three parts native soil, and one part sand is usually recommended. Place your soil mix in the dug hole and plant the seedling so that the base of the trunk in the container matches the garden soil level.

The writer is a landscape architect

