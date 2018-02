| Published Thu, February 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 14th 2018 at 22:30 GMT +3

Private equity fund Ascent Rift Valley Fund wants to acquire Limuru-based Auto Springs East Africa.

Auto springs, the makers of vehicle spare parts, including a variety of wiring harnesses, is expected to offer Ascent a foothold in the local market.

The deal, in partnership with SFC Finance Ltd, will offer finance for product expansion and factory improvements.

“SFC has come in as a debt partner and Ascent will provide equity,” said David Owino, a partner at Ascent Capital Advisory Services LLP.