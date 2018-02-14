Key details of Uhuru's Cabinet nominees

| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 14:29, Updated February 14th 2018 at 14:38 GMT +3

Petroleum and Mining CS nominee John Munyes during vetting by the National Assembly Committee on Appointment on Thursday 08/02/2018. [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Now that The National Assembly Committee on appointments has approved all the nine nominees by the President ahead of the final okaying by Parliament, here are their selling points.

Out of the 22, only nine cabinet nominees appeared before the parliamentary committee. The reappointed ones didn't.

The following are some of the details that emerged during vetting.

Rashid Echesa – CS nominee for Sports

He is the nominee with the lowest academic qualifications as compared to the rest. He attended Shibale Primary School from 1990 to 1997 where he dropped out in class 7 due to school fees challenges.

The committee recommended he qualifies for the job after considering his experience in sports and in matters of national heritage.

He has a net worth of Sh40,000,000 comprising investments immovable assets, real estate and construction.

Ukur Yatani – CS nominee for Ministry of Labour and Social Protection

He was born in 1967 in Marsabit County.

He holds a Master's degree in Public Administration and Public Policy from the University of York in the United Kingdom (2005) and a Bachelor's Degree in Economics and Sociology from Egerton University, 1991.

He was the Governor of Marsabit County from 2013 to 2017

His net worth amounts to approximately Sh295,000,000 and is a seasoned civil servant with 25 years of

Simon Chelugui – CS nominee for Water and Sanitation

He was born in 1971 in Baringo County. He is a holder of a Bachelor's of Commerce degree with a specialization in Management Science from the University of Nairobi.

His net worth is approximately Sh796,000,000 comprising investments in real estate, movable assets and farming. Environment Cabinet Secretary nominee Keriako Tobiko

Keriako Tobiko –CS nominee for Environment and Forestry

Born in 1964 in Kajiado County.

He holds Bachelor's of Laws degree from UoN, 1989 and a Masters of Laws degree from Cambridge University, 1991. He also holds a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law 1990.

He is a member of the LSK, Institute of Certified Public Secretaries (ICPS), International Association of Prosecutors (IAAP), African Prosecutors Associations (APA) and East African Association of Prosecutors (EAAP).

The nominee informed the Committee that his net worth is approximately Sh360,000,000

Peter Munya –CS nominee for East African Community and Northern Corridor Development

Born 1969 in Meru County.

He holds a Bachelor's of Laws Degree from the UoN, 1993 and a Master's Degree

In International Law (International Economic Integration Law) from the University of Brussels, 1995. The nominee also holds a Master's degree in Law (Public International Law) from UniversityofGeorgia,1997

While serving as the Governor of Meru County between 2013 and 2017, he was elected the Chairperson of the Council of Governors, a position he held until August2017.

The nominee's estimated his total net worth at Sh264,100,000

Farida Chepchumba Karoney –CS nominee for Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning

Born 1969 in Nandi County. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Education Science (Botany and Zoology) from Kenyatta University, 1992 and a Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi, 1996. In 2008 she graduated with a Masters of Business Administration (Strategic Management) from the University of Nairobi.

She is currently the Chief Operating Officer, at the Royal Media Services since 2014.

Her net worth is approximately Sh200,000,000. Foreign Affairs and International trade CS nominee Amb.Dr. Monica Juma during vetting by National Assembly Committee on Appointment on Thursday 08/02/18 [Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Dr Monica Juma –CS nominee for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade

Born in 1964 in Kitui County

She holds a Bachelors' Degree in Arts, 1987 and a Masters of Arts in Political Science and Government, 1993 both from UoN. Further, she possesses a Certificate in Refugee Studies and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Oxford University in 2003.

Her net worth is approximately Sh50,000,000

John Munyes –CS nominee for Petroleum and Mining

Born in 1966 in Lokitaung, Turkana County, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Arts in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Nairobi, 2010.

His net worth is Sh50,000,000 and includes investments in real estate, transport sector, salary and allowances.

Prof Margaret Kobia –CS nominee for Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs

Born in 1956 in Meru County, she holds aBachelor degree in Education from the University of Nairobi (UoN), 1981 and Master's degree in Education from Kenyatta University (KU, 1991). She also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Human Resource Education from the University of Illinois and is an Associate Professor of Management and Entrepreneurship

Her net worth is approximately Sh165,000,000