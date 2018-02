| Published Wed, February 14th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 13th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

Global security firm Sophos has unveiled a new antivirus.

A key feature of the Sophos Home Premium antivirus is its advanced anti-ransomware capability that can detect previously unknown ransomware.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer until the owner pays ransom.

The antivirus is designed to protect PCs and Macs.