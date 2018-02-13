| Published Tue, February 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 12th 2018 at 17:23 GMT +3

The Laikipia Cooperative Development office has summoned the directors of a Thika-based real estate firm after the abrupt closure of its Nanyuki offices.

Angaza Real Estate and its franchise, Angaza Afrika Saving and Credit Cooperative Society, closed down the offices without notice, causing anxiety among more than 200 clients who have either bought land through the office or have been saving with the sacco.

The Laikipia East cooperative officer, Murigu Nyambura, confirmed summoning Angaza Afrika Ltd directors yesterday to explain why they had kept clients in the dark since the closure of their Nanyuki branch offices last December.

However, the Angaza Real Estate customer care manager, Ephantus Maina, said the company was looking for cheaper offices. “Customers should feel safe and we shall continue with our operation in the Nanyuki office,” said Maina when contacted on the phone.

Naomi Wanjiku, who has spent Sh1.5 million to buy five pieces of land through the sacco, complained that she has not been issued with the title deeds, two years after she paid for the land.

“I have been asking them to issue me with title deeds since 2016 and up to date, they have not responded. When I came today, I was told that they have closed down,” she said.

Another client, Patrick Mwaniki, said he has been saving Sh500 every month but efforts to get a loan have been unsuccessful.

Angaza, headquartered in Thika, has 18 branches spread in several towns including Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nakuru, Murang’a, Ol Kalou, and Embu.

