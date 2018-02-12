Woman seeks to help learners discover the marvel of science Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Universal Service Fund to boost mobile service coverage hits Sh7.1 billion

By Frankline Sunday | Published Mon, February 12th 2018 at 00:18, Updated February 12th 2018 at 00:22 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Efforts to ensure more Kenyans have mobile connectivity have received a major boost, with the Universal Service Fund (USF) now standing at Sh7.1 billion.

The fund, a kitty collected from telecommunication service providers, was developed in 2009 to provide a common pool of capital to fund connectivity in areas across the country that do not have access to the critical infrastructure.

ALSO READ: Safaricom slashes internet prices by more than half

Existing gaps

Currently, players such as telcos contribute 0.5 per cent of their total revenue to the fund, with a proposal to increase it to one per cent. The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) director of consumer and public affairs, Christopher Wambua, said Sh4.6 billion of the Sh7.1 billion had been allocated for voice and broadband projects.

“The authority has developed a five-year USF implementation plan that projects that, by the 2021/2022 financial year, Sh10.4 billion will have been spent on closing the existing gaps,” said Mr Wambua.

However, he said the regulator had yet to receive formal communication from the State regarding President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent directive to have Sh1 billion sent to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to enhance cyber-security in the country.

The President’s remarks were met by criticism from some quarters, with some saying this went outside the fund’s mandate as it was specifically created to help fund underserved areas.

RELATED TOPICS:
safaricom
mobile banking
usf
mobile service coverage

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Dominance report on Kenya’s telecommunication industry out in February

Dominance report on Kenya’s telecommunication industry out in February

Safaricom share hits record high

Safaricom share hits record high

Police arrest six linked to multi-million mobile banking fraud

Police arrest six linked to multi-million mobile banking fraud

Agony as companies lose a third of profit in four years

Agony as companies lose a third of profit in four years

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited