Horror stories not enough to stop Kenyan job seekers from Gulf countries

Published Sun, February 11th 2018 at 11:03

Rosebella Akoth wheeled out of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport lounge on arrival from Saudi Arabia where she was working as a house girl. [File, Standard]

Two years ago, the story of Rosebella Akoth’s return from Saudi Arabia stunned Kenyans.

A frail looking Akoth arrived at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, plumped on a wheel chair, wearing a chador that exposed her pale, emaciated face. A persistent cough and flowing tears told of the suffering she had endured as a casual labourer in the Arab country.

As the team of journalists who had been alerted of her arrival edged closer, Akoth covered her mouth to contain a sob and whispered: “I thought I was going to die. I did not know I would come out of Saudi alive.”

The 23-year-old from Siaya narrated how she left Kenya through an employment agency with a promise to earn Sh30,000 per month, but things changed as soon as her flight touched down in Riyadh. She ended up being sold to another employer.

“I was like property, always sold to anyone who needed me,” she said.

Her motivation to relocate to Saudia was unemployment and low pay in Kenya.

After news of her return broke, the government reiterated its stand on migrating to the Middle East as domestic workers. Former Labour Cabinet Secretary Phyllis Kandie issued agencies strict rules to follow.

Living conditions

Regardless of the laws, Kenyans continued to record stories of horror in the hands of their Arab employers. Ironically, the number of Kenyans risking their lives to get jobs rose over the years despite the shocking experiences.

“The government keeps issuing warnings but no solutions. It is better to die trying to earn a living than watch your family die of hunger,” said Micah Onyango, who has worked in Qatar for three years.

Onyango told Sunday Standard that the living conditions are difficult, especially for new comers, but the pay is often better than what they are offered in Kenya.

National Employment Authority (NEA) says it has formed a multi-disciplinary vetting committee that checks licences of all foreign recruitment agencies to reduce cases of mistreatment.

Rael Rotich, NEA Acting Director General, says they have licenced 47 agencies, and published their names in the media to help alert the public against unscrupulous firms that ship out workers illegally. However, insiders say some Kenyans still use the back door to skip bureaucracies.