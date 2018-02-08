Unpaid dues and pests worry Rift farmers ahead of planting Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Seaboard Corporation proposes to take-over Unga Group

By Fredrick Obura | Published Thu, February 8th 2018 at 11:51, Updated February 8th 2018 at 11:57 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Unga Group is set to de-list from Nairobi Securities Exchange if a proposal by American firm Seaboard Corporation goes through.

Seaboard said its Chief Executive officer made a decision on February 6 approving a proposed offer for the acquisition of shareholding in Unga Group.

ALSO READ: Agony as companies lose a third of profit in four years

The offer will be set out in a document prepared in accordance with the take-over regulations and will include a timetable of transaction by which shareholders of Unga Group Limited (UGL) will be able to accept within 30 days.

“When the offer is declared to be unconditional in all respects, it is our intention to propose that the shares of Unga Group limited be de-listed from the Nairobi Securities Limited in compliance with the regulatory requirements,” said Seaboard Corporation in a statement.

Unga Group is a public company listed on the main market segment of Nairobi Securities Exchange, in 2002, it entered into a strategic partnership with Seabord Corporation to form Unga Group Holdings.

As at December 31 2016, UGL held 65 percent stake in Unga Group Holdings and Seaboard held the remaining 35 percent stake.

RELATED TOPICS:
Unga Group
Nairobi Securities Exchange
Seaboard Corporation

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Launch more products to woo local investors, NSE urged

Launch more products to woo local investors, NSE urged

Economy: Is the worst of 2017 slowdown over?

Economy: Is the worst of 2017 slowdown over?

Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back

Nairobi Securities Exchange bounces back

Economy suffers as dollar inflows cut by elections

Economy suffers as dollar inflows cut by elections

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited