| Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 10:40, Updated February 7th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya could pay Sh334 billion in cases filed in the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes by foreign investors.

Trade Permanent Secretary Chris Kiptoo on Wednesday said the disputes touches on environment protection public health and taxation.

Kiptoo said the government has formed a unit to go through all the investment agreements to ensure such mistakes are not repeated.