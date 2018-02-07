Uhuru seeks to rent new office in Upper Hill Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Former President Mwai Kibaki appeals decision

By Nderitu Gichure | Published Wed, February 7th 2018 at 08:29, Updated February 7th 2018 at 08:45 GMT +3

NYERI, KENYA: Former President Mwai Kibaki wants six people claiming membership in a company owning a prime property in Nyeri town considered outsiders.

His lawyer, Gibson Kamau Kuria, told the Court of Appeal that those purporting to be members of Mathingira Wholesalers Ltd flouted the company's procedures on acquiring shares.

ALSO READ: 300m Diamond Property greenhouse investment goes awry

Mr Kuria said the six respondents bought shares in total disregard of the memorandum and articles of association.

"By buying shares, respondents cannot claim to be lawful owners of the company," Kuria told justices Fatuma Sichale, Agnes Murgor and J Kantai.

“They plotted a coup in the false hope they would become directors of the company."

The lawyer said the six met on October 13, 2007, when they purportedly removed Kibaki and Kimwatu Kanyungu as lawful shareholders.

Kibaki wants an order overturning an ealier decision by another court giving membership to the respondents. A judgement will be made on March 21.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mwai Kibaki
Gibson Kamau Kuria
Property

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Developers count huge losses as commercial property oversupply bites

Developers count huge losses as commercial property oversupply bites

Why Uhuru Park is popular political playground in Nairobi

Why Uhuru Park is popular political playground in Nairobi

New twist in Sh183 million Coast property

New twist in Sh183 million Coast property

Blow against priest in property row with nuns

Blow against priest in property row with nuns

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited