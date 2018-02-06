Defence ministry sets February-March for KDF recruitment

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 10:37, Updated February 6th 2018 at 10:50 GMT +3

Kenya Defence Forces personnel counter check a certificate belonging to one of the recruits who turned up at Gusii stadium last year. [Photo sammy Omingo/standard]

NAIROBI, KENYA: Ministry of Defense has announced recruitment of servicemen and women, constables and tradesmen and women into the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The recruitment is set for between February 12 and March 13 at various centers countrywide.

ALSO READ: Cost of the war in Somalia

In the Tuesday newspaper notice, the ministry warned Kenyans against bribery and other acts of corruption.

Servicemen are required to have a minimum of D plain in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education while technicians must have a minimum of grade C (plain) in KCSE, a relevant diploma or above from a recorgnised institution and be registered with relevant statutory bodies, where applicable.

The ministry further indicated that Artisans should have a minimum grade of D (plus) in KCSE and a relevant certificate with government trade test grade 2 or craft 2 from a recorgnised institution.

The warning follows an incident in last year’s exercise where at least 50 youths were arrested with fake KDF admission letters. They were detained when they reported to the Moi Barracks Recruit Training School in Eldoret. Many were said to have been shocked when they learned that their letters were not genuine.

The police also recovered Sh726,000 from one of those detained. It was suspected that he was behind a cartel that was faking military documents and information.