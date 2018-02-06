Unpaid dues and pests worry Rift farmers ahead of planting Next Story
Crackdown to flush out rogue airlines blights miraa trade Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Isiolo slaughter house selected for meat processing in inter-county initiative

By Jacinta Mutura | Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:51 GMT +3
Isiolo Governor Mohamed kuti  PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

Isiolo has been selected to host a meat processing and export centre in a joint inter-county initiative to modernise pastoralism.

Governors Mohammed Kuti (Isiolo) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) agreed that Isiolo is ideal for the centre because it is home to the biggest slaughterhouse in the region and an international airport.

ALSO READ: Counties clash over cholera reports

The slaughterhouse has a capacity of processing 150,000 animals per year.

Four counties - Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Isiolo - are working together to tap on the vast potential of livestock business in the region under the Amaya Triangle Initiative.

“We want to turn livestock keeping in these counties into commercial ventures," said Mr Kuti after a breakfast meeting with Muriithi in Nanyuki.

According to the leaders, the inter-county initiative will introduce modern technology in livestock keeping.

“We think as a region that we can use the slaughterhouse as the key to modernising pastoralism under the Amaya Triangle Initiative,” said Kuti.

He said although Isiolo had enough facilities to process and export meat, pastoralists could not fully utilise their capacity.

 

ALSO READ: Herders: Our lives, livestock in danger

RELATED TOPICS:
Isiolo
slaughter house
meat centre

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Storm as troubled sacco meets

Storm as troubled sacco meets

Hundreds in hospital due to diarrhoea

Hundreds in hospital due to diarrhoea

I took a gamble with crops: former nomad

I took a gamble with crops: former nomad

Teachers protest over collapse of their Sacco

Teachers protest over collapse of their Sacco

Watch Live TV




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited