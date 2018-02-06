Isiolo slaughter house selected for meat processing in inter-county initiative

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:51 GMT +3

Isiolo Governor Mohamed kuti PHOTO: Mose Sammy, Standard

Isiolo has been selected to host a meat processing and export centre in a joint inter-county initiative to modernise pastoralism.

Governors Mohammed Kuti (Isiolo) and Ndiritu Muriithi (Laikipia) agreed that Isiolo is ideal for the centre because it is home to the biggest slaughterhouse in the region and an international airport.

ALSO READ: Counties clash over cholera reports

The slaughterhouse has a capacity of processing 150,000 animals per year.

Four counties - Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Isiolo - are working together to tap on the vast potential of livestock business in the region under the Amaya Triangle Initiative.

“We want to turn livestock keeping in these counties into commercial ventures," said Mr Kuti after a breakfast meeting with Muriithi in Nanyuki.

According to the leaders, the inter-county initiative will introduce modern technology in livestock keeping.

“We think as a region that we can use the slaughterhouse as the key to modernising pastoralism under the Amaya Triangle Initiative,” said Kuti.

He said although Isiolo had enough facilities to process and export meat, pastoralists could not fully utilise their capacity.

ALSO READ: Herders: Our lives, livestock in danger