Hemingways Nairobi voted among top 25 hotels in Africa

| Published Tue, February 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 5th 2018 at 18:19 GMT +3

Hemingways Nairobi

Stakeholders have welcomed the recent rating of Nairobi as a top world destination, saying it bodes well for the country’s tourism sector.

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice 2018 awards, the capital city emerged as the third most trending destination globally while Hemingways Nairobi was voted among the top 25 hotels in Africa.

Hemingways Collection operations director Ross Evans said yesterday the rating had put the country on the world map and should act as an incentive to upscale investment in the sector.