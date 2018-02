| Published Mon, February 5th 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 4th 2018 at 23:14 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

The war against counterfeit and sub-standard goods will be restarted, Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) chairman Mugambi Imanyara has said.

Mr Imanyara who was appointed Kebs chairman, said inspectors would take alcohol samples in the county for analysis.

“We are not talking about alcohol only; I have learned Meru has become a dumping ground for goods that don't meet standards,” said Imanyara at the weekend.