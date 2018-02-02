Blogger Nyakundi accused of defaming CS Matiang'i

| Published Fri, February 2nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated February 1st 2018 at 23:04 GMT +3

Blogger Cyprian Nyakundi is led to the cells at the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi yesterday. [George Njunge, Standard]

A blogger was yesterday charged with defaming Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Cyprian Nyakundi, who appeared before Milimani Magistrate Kenneth Cheruiyot, denied publishing offensive information about Matiang’i on his Twitter account.

ALSO READ: Anxiety as Matiang’i cancels university's licence

The blogger was said to have committed the offence on January 23 this year.

The court issued an arrest warrant after Nyakundi failed to appear to answer the charges.

He requested the court to release him on a personal bond on the grounds that he had obtained an anticipatory bail of Sh100,000 on January 30.

Nyakundi claimed he had suffered at the hands of police officers, whom he said defied a court order to release him.

He told the court that on January 30, he appeared before Justice Luka Kimaru and obtained an order for anticipatory bail.

Kimaru had directed that Nyakundi should not be arrested or detained by the police pending investigations.

However, the accused claimed that the police arrested him later that day and detained him at Kamukunji Police Station.

The defence said Nyakundi’s rights were violated.

ALSO READ: Why fewer Coast students are joining form one

Prosecutor Solomon Wamulika opposed his release, claiming the orders by the High Court were temporary pending his appearance in court.

“By then, the subject before the court was a suspect. However, he has now been formally charged and he is required to attend court,” said Wamulika.

He asked that Nyakundi be restrained from using his social media accounts.

“The accused should deposit Sh500,000 bond plus one surety of similar amount and the matter will be heard on March 7, 2018,” Cheruiyot ruled.