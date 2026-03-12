×
Homa Bay County launches operationalised Corruption Prevention Committees

By Ronald Kipruto | Mar. 12, 2026
Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launches corruption prevention committees in Homa Bay County. [EACC]

In a bid to fight graft, Homa Bay County has established the operationalised Corruption Prevention Committees (CPCs)

The partnership with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) aims to promote good governance and strengthen integrity systems in public institutions at the county level.

Speaking during the launch at the county's headquarters, Governor Gladys Wanga said the committee aims at strengthening transparency, accountability, and good governance in the management of public resources for the benefit of residents.

She was assured of the county’s commitment to supporting the move.

EACC Commissioner, Cecilia Mutuku, said that the committees will provide a mechanism for mainstreaming corruption prevention and promoting ethics and integrity within county governments.

Mutuku further urged the leadership of the county to ensure the full establishment and effective operationalisation of the County Apex Corruption Prevention Committee.

“A firm commitment to combating corruption will enhance public trust, accountability, and sustainable development for the people of Homa Bay County,” she said.

Judith Oduma, the EACC–GIZ Good Governance Programme lead, which supports the initiative, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to working with EACC and county governments to operationalise the committees and enhance service delivery.

Adding that it remains committed to supporting counties in building strong ethics and integrity systems and strengthening corruption prevention initiatives to detect and address corruption effectively.

Recently, Homa Bay County has been  in the spotlight over allegations of procurement irregularities valued at Sh348.9 million by six former Homa Bay County officials, with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) ordering the six to be charged.

The officials are accused of awarding a tender for the construction of the Homa Bay County Assembly office block to a company linked to county employees between 2018 and 2019.

"The tender was reportedly awarded to a company linked to employees of the county government, raising serious concerns of conflict of interest, abuse of office and violations of procurement laws," ODPP said in a statement issued on Friday, January 16.

The county becomes the latest to establish the committees, joining 13 others that have already operationalised CPCs, including Baringo, Embu, Kilifi, and Kwale.

