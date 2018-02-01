Safaricom takes home data battle to Zuku with 53 per cent price cut

| Published Thu, February 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 31st 2018 at 21:58 GMT +3

Mobile service provider Safaricom has slashed its home Internet prices by more than half.

The move is seen as an attempt to wrestle control of the lucrative market segment from leader Wananchi Group.

ALSO READ: Why we dropped Access Kenya name after take over

The listed company, which still maintains leadership in the overall data market, joined the fibre optic market late and has been playing catch-up to Wananchi Group which enjoys unrivalled dominance through its flagship Zuku brand.

Yesterday, Safaricom announced a 53 per cent reduction in mobile broadband pricing for its Safaricom Home customers. The move will see the company introduce two new bundles - Easy30 and Easy50 - at Sh3,500 for 30 Gigabytes (GB) and Sh6,000 for 50GB respectively.

Fixed network

Both Easy30 and Easy50 will be available through the new Safaricom Digital Internet and TV Box and the Safaricom Big Box. They will act as alternatives for customers whose locations are not covered by its fixed Internet network.

“The new Easy Bundles have been designed with the needs of the modern Kenyan family in mind. In addition, the affordability of the Easy data bundles will supplement our nationwide 4G coverage, ensuring that each home now has access to world-class, quality, high-speed broadband,” said Director of Strategy Joseph Ogutu.

The Easy30 bundle will have a validity of 30 days while the Easy50 bundle will have an extended validity period of 45 days. Customers can roll over any unused bundles by purchasing additional bundles.