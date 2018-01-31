Safaricom slashes internet prices by more than half Previous Story
Nairobi set for evening lunar eclipse treat

By Japheth Ogila | Published Wed, January 31st 2018 at 16:05, Updated January 31st 2018 at 16:13 GMT +3
Penumbral Eclipse [Photo: Courtesy]

Nairobi is set to play a pivotal role as one of the many viewpoints around the world for the Penumbral Eclipse, which will be experienced as from 6.53PM to 7.08PM East African Time on Wednesday evening.

 It is a lunar eclipse which happens as a result of the moon and earth movements bringing them into an almost straight line with the sun. Kenya’s capital is among other regions of the world that are highlighted as vantage positions for the January 31 annual scene.

According to a geographical website known as Time and Date, this rare spectacle happens when the sun, earth and moon are imperfectly aligned along the same line.

The Earth then blocks sun’s rays from hitting the surface of the moon, leaving an outer shadow of the earth to cover moon surface.The moon appears 'shadowy' and can be seen and confused for a full moon.

The 15 minute event takes place under various conditions. The moon must be in full face or must be entirely illuminated. The other three bodies: sun, earth and moon must be nearly in perfect line.

This lunar eclipse is known as the ‘super blue blood moon’ and most people around the world wait for it with baited breath. Time and Date scientific website reveals that those who are interested in watching the lunar eclipse can do so with naked eye.

This rare spectacle can be viewed in different ways owing to the positions of various locations on planet.

There are other areas around the world which have been mentioned as other viewpoints for the lunar eclipse.

Other parts for viewing the eclipse on the same include North or East Europe, Asia, Australia, North America, North or West South America and many others.

