| Published Tue, January 30th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 29th 2018 at 17:40 GMT +3

Some of the more than eight hundred tourists from various nations walk in front of the MV Silver Spirit cruise ship soon after she docked at the port of Mombasa, January 29, 2018. The cruise ship sailed in Mombasa from Zanzibar and will be in Mombasa for two days before it sails to Seychelles. [PHOTO BY GIDEON MAUNDU/STANDARD].

Tourism at the Coast got a major boost after a cruise ship carrying 890 tourists and crew docked at the Mombasa port.

The luxury MS Silver Spirit cruise liner is registered in Nassau in the Bahamas. It arrived from Zanzibar and will depart for Mahe,

Seychelles, later today. Kenya Ports Authority Head of Corporate Communication and Public Relations Bernard Osero and officials from the Kenya Tourism Board received the ship.