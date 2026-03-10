Judge extends orders barring Wamatangi arrest over corruption claims

Audio By Vocalize

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi leaves the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Nairobi after interrogation over alleged irregular procurement on April 15, 2025. [File, Standard]

The High Court has extended interim orders barring the Inspector General of Police, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from arresting or prosecuting Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi over corruption allegations until March 31, 2026.

In directions issued on Monday, High Court Judge Bahati Mwamuye also ordered that the governor’s case be transferred to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court, saying the matter falls within the jurisdiction of the specialised court dealing with corruption-related cases.

Justice Mwamuye directed that the file be moved to the division in line with the Judiciary’s position that corruption matters should be handled by the Anti-Corruption High Court.

“The High Court divisions are taking unified positions that all pending matters touching on corruption and economic crimes should be heard before the Anti-Corruption High Court division and therefore this file is hereby transferred to the division. Mention on March 17, 2026 before deputy registrar of High Court ACECA division for placing before a judge,” Justice Mwamuye directed.

The judge further ordered that the interim conservatory orders previously issued in favour of Governor Wamatangi remain in force until the end of March.

“In the meantime the interim orders are hereby expended to March 31, 2026 and will remain in force unless vacated, varied or extended by the court,” Justice Mwamuye ordered.

The case will now be mentioned on March 17, 2026 before the Deputy Registrar of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court, who will place it before a judge for further directions.

The orders mean that investigative and prosecutorial agencies will not take any action against the governor pending further directions from the Anti-Corruption High Court.

The dispute stems from corruption allegations facing Wamatangi relating to procurement and financial dealings within the Kiambu County government.

Investigations into the matter began after detectives from the EACC conducted searches at the governor’s residence and offices on April 15, 2025 as part of a probe into alleged financial and procurement irregularities in the county.

During the operation, investigators recovered Sh12 million and USD 13,000 in cash from his residence, which the anti-graft agency suspected could be linked to proceeds of corruption.

The investigations primarily centre on a Sh230 million contract awarded to Filtronic International Limited for the supply, delivery and installation of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system during the 2022/2023 financial year.

According to the EACC, the contract was awarded under questionable circumstances, with investigators probing alleged procurement irregularities, abuse of office and possible conflict of interest.

The anti-graft agency has also been investigating claims of up to Sh1.5 billion in irregular procurement and fictitious supplies within the Kiambu County government, a probe that has implicated several county officials.

Governor Wamatangi, however, has denied any wrongdoing and maintains that he was not directly involved in the procurement processes under investigation.

In court filings, the governor claims the investigations are politically motivated and amounted to harassment and victimisation.

He also argues that the actions taken by investigative agencies were part of a campaign aimed at tarnishing his reputation and undermining his administration.

His lawyers further contended that investigators had failed to establish a direct link between the governor and the procurement irregularities under scrutiny.

The governor also complained about actions taken during the investigations, including the freezing of bank accounts linked to several companies suspected to have been involved in the transactions being investigated.

On the other hand, the EACC and investigative agencies have maintained that their actions are lawful and based on credible evidence of financial misconduct within the Kiambu County government.

They argue that the probe forms part of a wider crackdown on corruption in county governments and could lead to prosecution of individuals found culpable, recovery of unexplained assets and forfeiture of proceeds of crime.