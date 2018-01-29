Cruise ship docks with 800 passengers at Mombasa Port Next Story
CS Dan Kazungu welcomes new assignment as High Commissioner

By Fredrick Obura | Published Mon, January 29th 2018 at 11:37, Updated January 29th 2018 at 11:43 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Outgoing mining minister Dan Kazungu has welcomed his new assignment as the Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania.

Kazungu is among seven cabinet secretaries reassigned by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week when he unveiled a list of men and women to serve in his cabinet during his last term as Head of State.

Other cabinet secretaries offered ambassadorial duties include Jacob Kaimenyi, Hassan Wario, Cleopa Mailu, Willy Bett, Phylis Kandie, Judy Wakhungu.

Tanzania is one of Kenya’s top ten export market which Kazungu says sees as a unique opportunity to enhance relations for the benefit of both the great people as well as larger region.

“I will always be grateful for Uhuru’s wise counsel, guidance and support as I accept the nomination,” he said.

