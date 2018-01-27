Tecno Mobile launches latest smartphone

| Published Sat, January 27th 2018 at 10:09, Updated January 27th 2018 at 10:15 GMT +3

Tecno Mobile has launched its latest smartphone, the Camon CM.

The 5.7-inch device is a bezel-less smartphone that is ideal for videos, gaming and instant messaging.

It has 13-megapixel front and rear cameras for capturing portraits, selfies and nightlife photos due to its night shot algorithm and ultra-bright flashlights.

The device comes with a 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM and and is available in City Blue, Midnight Black and Champagne Gold colours.