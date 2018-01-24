Technical hitch affects production of new passports Next Story
Bitcoin is a bubble, avoid it, warns Central Bank of Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

Detectives arrest six suspects linked to fraud

By Robert Kiplagat | Published Wed, January 24th 2018 at 10:04, Updated January 24th 2018 at 10:24 GMT +3
Narok security team led by Narok County Commissioner Moffat Kangi (in red tie) inspecting some of the sim cards, ATMs,IDs and mobile phones used by mobile banking fraudsters (PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT)

NAROK, KENYA: Detectives in Narok have arrested six suspects linked to a multi-million shilling SIM card swapping and mobile bank fraud syndicate.

The security committee, led by County Commissioner Moffat Kangi and Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa, said the six were linkedto cyber crimes in major towns across the county.

ALSO READ: New twist in Sh183 million Coast property

“Criminal investigators, the police, and cyber crime officers, acting on complaints by victims of the fraudsters, arrested six young men aged between 22 and 25 operating at Mulot in Narok West,” said Mr Kangi as he addressed journalists at Narok Police Station.

He said the fraudsters had extended their illegal activities to Meru, Kisii, Nairobi, Kitale, and Kisumu.

Hundreds of SIM and ATM cards and mobile phones used by the suspects were impounded during the operation.

“These people randomly send money as little as Sh5 to the targeted number and upon getting the name, they impersonate Safaricom or bank staff seeking personal bank/M-Pesa account details upon which they swap the SIM/ATM  card before emptying the account,” Kangi explained.

The security officials appealed to financial institutions to strengthen their applications to curb cyber crimes and report to police suspicious transactions in customers' accounts.

RELATED TOPICS:
Mobile Banking
Fraud
Cyber Crime
Safaricom
M-pesa

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Telcos finally agree on joint plan on mobile money transfers

Telcos finally agree on joint plan on mobile money transfers

Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

Football: Action as Coast Chapa Dimba ends

Safaricom faces battle for M-Pesa customer billions

Safaricom faces battle for M-Pesa customer billions

National Bank reassures customers after Sh29m fraud

National Bank reassures customers after Sh29m fraud

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited