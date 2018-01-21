Company to work towards making all its packaging recyclable worldwide

| Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 20th 2018 at 19:02 GMT +3

Coca-Cola crates

Coca-Cola has pledged to recycle a used bottle or can for every one the company sells by 2030.

Calling it a “massive global ambition” the firm admitted its part in littering the environment and a responsibility to tackle the problem.

The company, which markets 500 brands of fizzy drink, juices and water, will also work towards making all of its packaging recyclable worldwide.

Greenpeace said Coca-Cola should focus on reducing, not recycling, waste.