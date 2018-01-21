British firms Shell and BP to buy Libyan oil Next Story
Deacons agrees to sell Mr Price franchise Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business

Company to work towards making all its packaging recyclable worldwide

By BBC | Published Sun, January 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 20th 2018 at 19:02 GMT +3
Coca-Cola crates

Coca-Cola has pledged to recycle a used bottle or can for every one the company sells by 2030.

Calling it a “massive global ambition” the firm admitted its part in littering the environment and a responsibility to tackle the problem.

ALSO READ: How to market your business like a pro

The company, which markets 500 brands of fizzy drink, juices and water, will also work towards making all of its packaging recyclable worldwide.

Greenpeace said Coca-Cola should focus on reducing, not recycling, waste.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
Coca-Cola
recycling
packaging

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited