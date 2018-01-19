Deputy Governor Igathe’s office still operational contrary to rumours

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 06:52, Updated January 19th 2018 at 06:58 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe’s office is still running complete with staff, Metropolitan has established.

This is contrary to social media reports that claimed Governor Mike Sonko had locked the door of his deputy's office and fired the secretary. However, Metropolitan on Thursday established that Mr Igathe’s secretary, identified as Margaret, clocked in to work as usual.

ALSO READ: Two-hour internet disconnection over debt costs City Hall Sh6 million

“My job doesn’t change; it remains the same whether the deputy governor is present or not. I would urge Nairobians to remain calm and ignore social media reports because we are working,” she said.

Kenya County Government Workers Union Vice Chairman Hussein Wafula also dismissed the reports, saying operations were running normally.

“I came in as early as 8am and found Igathe’s office fully operational. That is just online propaganda,” stated Mr Wafula. According to Igathe’s staff, he last went to his office last week. Igathe tendered his resignation last Friday, citing frustration. The resignation takes effect on January 31.