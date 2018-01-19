Matatu operators want ban extended to April

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 19th 2018 at 00:00 GMT +3

Association of Matatu Operators spokesman John Methu during a press conference. The association wants more time to decongest the city. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A section of matatu operators now want the ban on matatus in the central business district extended to April this year.

They say that measures are in place to ensure that all matatu saccos operating in the city comply with the set directives.

Association of Matatu Operators chairman Jimal Ibrahim yesterday urged Governor Mike Sonko to review the date of the ban, which was set as end of this month.

“It is not practical to decongest the city in a one-off exercise. We are asking Governor Sonko to give us more time to put our affairs in order,” stated the chairman.

Mr Ibrahim revealed the association was already liaising with the Kenya Railways and other agencies to scout for possible pick and drop-off points, consequently addressing the issue of congestion.

He, however, spoke out against the rampant sabotage by other matatus in rival saccos who engage in vices such as double parking and making U-turns at undesignated places. Speaking at a city hotel, the chairman also spoke out against the recent night travel ban imposed by the Government. He urged that it be lifted with immediate effect since it was taking a financial toll on matatu trade.

Night travel ban

Recently, the Government imposed a night travel ban against public service vehicles in a bid to curb the number of accidents on the major highways. This has caused disquiet among the operators, who argue that they were not consulted before the directive was issued.

“Banks are on our necks demanding money, which has now become scarce because we cannot reach our targets. Let the Government not wait for two weeks, but lift the ban immediately,” he added.

The association’s spokesperson, John Methu, further welcomed the intended training of drivers by the National Transport and Safety Authority, saying the move would restore order in the sector.

On the issue of drivers and touts harassing passengers and even other motorists, Methu said the association was taking the initiative of ensuring members in the various affiliated saccos were disciplined. Alluding to an incident where a motorist was beaten to death by touts, he lauded the police and the courts for the arrest and prosecution.

Police arrests

“We are happy that the arrests were made and action taken. We do not encourage our members to fight each other or other motorists,” said Methu.

Immediately Sonko took office, he directed that all public service vehicles carrying less than 60 passengers would no longer be allowed into the CBD. According to the governor, the introduction of new circular routes from Eastlands, Southlands, Westlands and Thika Road to areas such as Kenyatta National Hospital and Karen, without entry into the CBD, would ease the traffic burden.

The move was, however, met with resistance by operators in the sector as they agitated for more time to comply. They also tasked the county government to provide alternative bus terminuses as well as pick-up and drop-off points before they could adhere to the ban.