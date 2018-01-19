Mobile money users to soon send cash across networks

| Published Fri, January 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 18th 2018 at 20:14 GMT +3

Mobile money users will now be able to send and receive money across networks, as operators begin testing a system that is expected to ease transactions.

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) said mobile money operators would today start implementing mobile money interoperability, enabling users to make money transfers across networks.

This will mean, for instance, that one can send money from their M-Pesa account to an Airtel Money user, who will receive the money in their mobile wallet and withdraw it from an Airtel Money agent.

Dominance report

The ICT Ministry and CA are this morning expected to launch the pilot system. The Central Bank of Kenya will also be involved in the roll-out of the service.

Implementing interoperability comes on the back of a dominance report by Analysys Mason that included it among other far-reaching recommendations to rectify the situation.

The report, which was commissioned by CA but has yet to be published, also wanted M-Pesa to be separated from Safaricom and infrastructure to be shared to enable operators to reach areas where they do not have masts.

The piloting of mobile money interoperability comes after disagreements among industry and government players.

A segment of the industry has in the past said this would level the playing field and protect investments while the other argued that the system would have little or no bearing on the industry, including the ease of transacting among customers.

Kenya is a leader in the mobile money services area and has been credited for deepening financial access. There are currently 28.2 million mobile money subscribers.

M-Pesa has the largest share, with 22.8 million subscribers, or 80 per cent market share. Equitel, run by Equity Bank’s Finserve, is a distant second with 6.8 per cent share (1.9 million), while Mobikash has a 6.3 per cent share (1.77 million).

Airtel has over time slipped and had a share of 5.8 per cent as of September, with 1.6 million customers.

Telkom Kenya, one of the traditional players in the industry and which has been vocal in pushing for interoperability, has yet to establish its own service after shutting down Orange Money, which it said it would revamp.

Latest data by CA shows Kenyans transacted Sh1.65 trillion during the three months to September 2017, compared to Sh1.08 trillion transacted over a similar period in 2016.

The high volume of transactions was despite prolonged electioneering that was blamed for the slowdown in business activities across sectors.

