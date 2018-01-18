Kirinyaga County drivers say Sh3000 fee expensive

Five ways to secure your identity in the data breach era Next Story
By Munene Kamau | Published Thu, January 18th 2018 at 10:17, Updated January 18th 2018 at 10:29 GMT +3

KERUGOYA, KENYA: Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers in Kirinyaga County have opposed the Sh 3000 new generation driving license fee the National Transport Safety Authority (NTSA), has introduced.

The drivers mostly affiliated to various transport SACCOs termed the fee as exorbitant and unrealistic.

They also told the NTSA that it has contravened the Constitution by not conducting a public participation before coming up with the now disputed fee.

“Although this new driving license is convenient and resembles an ATM Card, the fee the NTSA is charging is excessive given the document will be renewable every year, “said Cosmas Mboi, a driver from the area.

Speaking at a Kerugoya hotel during a two day safety workshop for Kukena Sacco drivers, the NTSA was urged to revise the fee downwards.

According to the NTSA’s Mt Kenya Regional Manager Mr Cyprian Michieka, the new license will contain details of individual driver including his biometric data which will be making it possible and easier to tame rouge drivers.

Michieka said the document will be able to electronically capture and store records of over speeding drivers as well as other related traffic offences.

“The license has 100 points mark which will reduce downwards according to the number of traffic offences a holder of such a license commits and on getting to the 40 mark,   the document will be cancelled by the issuing authority,”Michieka said.

Michieka said once a license has been cancelled, the concerned driver will remain banned   for a period of three years after which he will be required to go back to a driving school.

