| Published Wed, January 17th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 16th 2018 at 22:38 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

The miraa (khat) sub-sector is facing a go-slow from exporters protesting at high farm gate prices.

Exporters of the stimulant, mainly to southern Somalia, claim the price of the product has shot up in the past month, plunging them into losses.

A sack of 100 bunches is currently going for Sh160,000, up from Sh80,000.

Kenya exports more than 30 tonnes of miraa daily to Mogadishu.