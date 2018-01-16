Nairobi's Taj Mall set for relaunch this Friday Next Story
Government orders for impounding of gambling machines in Kirinyaga County

Published Tue, January 16th 2018 at 11:11
A gambler at some of the outlawed machines

In summary

  • Kirinyaga County Commissioner has outlawed gambling machines in the area terming it as a security concern and a haven for breeding criminals
  • A Foreigner is said to be have installed a production line for the machines in the area

The Government has impounded 46 gambling machines from various markets and towns Kirinyaga County and the operation is still on, County Commissioner Mohamed Birik has said.

The administrator has also outlawed the game in the area terming it as a security concern and a haven for breeding criminals.

Birik said security agents in the area have identified a foreigner engaged in the manufacturing of the machines within Ngurubani town.

“We have been wondering why no matter how frequent  our security agents raids bars with these machines and impound them , the more they get being installed without any knowledge the foreigner involved in their mass production is in  our midst,”Birik said.

He cited Kagumo, Kutus,Kagio, Sagana and Ngurubani towns as the areas where  this money  and time wasting game has taken root and warned bar owners who allow the gaming in their premises  of risking  losing their licenses.

Birik said now that the government has obtained a court order outlawing the game, anyone found engaging in it will be arrested and prosecuted while the machine owner will also face the same wrath.

He said Youths and even adults who get addicted to the game end up being desperate after gambling all their cash with such desperation leading them to petty crime for survival.

Birik was speaking at Baricho market during a Nyumba Kumi Initiative meeting convened by its Chairman Joseph Kaguthi.

He told the meeting participants who included local administrators and Nyumba Kumi Elders to ensure they report anyone who might have installed the machine in their respective localities.

He further directed the Elders to continue monitoring those still involved in the preparation and sale of illicit liquor which is harmful to the health of the consumers.

“I do not see why we should wait for the Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho to come here and sack Chiefs whose Locations have dens for brewing the illicit stuff when we can do it ourselves, “he said.

[email protected]

