Former Uchumi boss Julius Kipng'etich appointed Jubilee Holdings CEO

| Published Wed, January 10th 2018 at 10:55, Updated January 10th 2018 at 13:51 GMT +3

Former Uchumi Supermarkets Chief Executive Julius Kipng'etich has been appointed the CEO of Jubilee Holdings where he has been serving as a non-executive director.

The move that took effect on January 1, 2018 will see the new boss coordinate the insurance firm’s regional operations and try to change the fortunes of the insurer.

ALSO READ: Uchumi survives second collapse threat, reopens doors with fresh stock

"Dr Kipng’etich brings on board an outstanding track record of business process reengineering, strategic management and a deep understanding of the regional market. He is passionate and committed to all that he does and I am very confident that through his leadership, we will continue to deliver enhanced value to all our stakeholders” said Jubilee Holdings Chairman, Mr. Nizar Juma.

“I am excited about my new role, the prospects it brings and I look forward to contributing positively to the changing landscape in the insurance industry across the region” said Dr Kipng’etich.

In November 2017, Kipng’etich resigned as Uchumi Supermarkets Limited Chief Executive Officer after two years of service in the struggling retailer. In a public notice, the supermarket informed its shareholders and stakeholders that the board of directors had accepted without reluctance the resignation of Dr Kipngetich as the company’s CEO.

Dr Kipng’etich was also appointed as an independent non-executive director of The Standard Group in October 2017.

Before joining Uchumi, Kipngetich served as the Chief Operating Officer of Equity Group Holdings Limited from October 2012 to September 2015.

From December 2004 to September 2012 he had an eminent career as Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Wildlife Service. He also served as the Managing Director of Investment Promotion Centre and held senior positions at the University of Nairobi.

Kipng’etich also serves as a Non-Executive Director of the Kenya Tea Development Agency Limited (MS) and Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation.

ALSO READ: Uchumi Supermarkets closes Nairobi branches for restocking