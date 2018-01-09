Six indicators that will keep Uhuru's Treasury busy Next Story
Efforts to promote textile gaining currency Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Financial Standard

KLM introduces films with audio description for blind, visually impaired passengers

By Standard Reporter | Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 12:17, Updated January 9th 2018 at 12:24 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: KLM airline is reaching out to disabled persons with customized entertainment in their intercontinental flights.

The airline said it will be rolling out films with audio descriptions via its inflight entertainment system aboard intercontinental flights.

“This will ensure that blind and visually impaired passengers can also enjoy films during their flight. The first films with audio descriptions are home again, kingsman, the golden circle and lego ninjago movie,” reads a communication from the company.

Audio description is a means of making films and television programmes accessible to blind and visually impaired people. A narrator describes all the visual elements during breaks in dialogue.

The narrator describes the characters, facial expressions, their location and plot developments.

RELATED TOPICS:
KLM Royal Dutch
KQ

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

Financial Standard

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited