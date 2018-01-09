KLM introduces films with audio description for blind, visually impaired passengers

| Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 12:17, Updated January 9th 2018 at 12:24 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: KLM airline is reaching out to disabled persons with customized entertainment in their intercontinental flights.

The airline said it will be rolling out films with audio descriptions via its inflight entertainment system aboard intercontinental flights.

“This will ensure that blind and visually impaired passengers can also enjoy films during their flight. The first films with audio descriptions are home again, kingsman, the golden circle and lego ninjago movie,” reads a communication from the company.

Audio description is a means of making films and television programmes accessible to blind and visually impaired people. A narrator describes all the visual elements during breaks in dialogue.

The narrator describes the characters, facial expressions, their location and plot developments.