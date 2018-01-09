Members of County Assemblies resist pay cut Next Story
KRA loses Sh2.6 billion sugar import case Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Governor Joho to impose waste collection levy in Mombasa

By Benard Sanga | Published Tue, January 9th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 8th 2018 at 22:17 GMT +3
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho. [Photo: Courtesy]

Households and businesses in Mombasa will soon begin paying for the solid waste they generate and dispose, Governor Hassan Joho said on Monday.

“We will introduce ‘huduma ya taka levy’. This has worked in other cities in the world. We have always said that they (locals) must do their part as we do ours,” said Joho.

ALSO READ: SGR train passengers now to book a month in advance

Mombasa is currently battling the problem of uncollected garbage that has piled on road reserves, in residential and public areas.

County officials believe the levy will instill behavioural change or discipline in the solid waste disposal among the locals.

The governor did not say when the levy will be introduced, but officials from the county indicated that it will be charged based on the weight or volume of waste generated.

Joho also blamed private solid waste collection firms which he said were dumping garbage at undesignated areas in the city centre and along reserve roads in residential areas.

“There are over 40 private firms that collect garbage from residential areas and dump them along the roads. Let them be warned that we will take decisive action against them,” he warned.

He said punitive fines against those found littering the city had failed to work as a deterrent measure, and the county had opted to sensitise pedestrians on prudent waste disposal methods.

“We will engage the residents before we introduce the levy but is time that they play their part in the collection of the waste and to make the city clean,” said Joho.

According to a study by Danish agency Danida, the county produces 750 tonnes of waste daily — with less than half of it collected and mostly dumped at Kibarani and Mwakirunge.

ALSO READ: Joho roots for conference tourism

The Mombasa governor was speaking yesterday at Mwembe Tayari when he launched an all-out assault to combat mosquitoes, to curb the spread of Chikungunya disease.

Among the areas most affected in Mombasa are Changamwe and Mvita sub-counties, according to Joho. The governor said the county had put measures in place to curb the spread of the viral disease to other areas.

RELATED TOPICS:
mombasa county
governor hassan ali joho
waste collection

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Miguna recounts his ordeal under detention

Miguna recounts his ordeal under detention

Deliver or go home, Joho tells cabinet

Deliver or go home, Joho tells cabinet

Likoni cable cars project takes shape as Sh5.8b agreement signed

Likoni cable cars project takes shape as Sh5.8b agreement signed

Why garbage crisis is hot potato for Joho and team

Why garbage crisis is hot potato for Joho and team

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited