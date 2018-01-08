Court allows investor to take back top hotel Next Story
World Bank to unveil book on Equity Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Passengers can now book online for a ride on Madaraka Express

By Philip Mwakio | Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 10:58, Updated January 8th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3
Madaraka Express

Passengers travelling on the Madaraka Express train can book their tickets online.

Passengers have been pushing the Kenya Railways Corporation to introduce more booking options.

ALSO READ: SGR extension to Naivasha now stalls

This was more good news coming after Kenya Railways adjusted the advance ticket booking window from 14 days to 30. The online platform will enable a customer to purchase up to a maximum of five tickets per transaction and pay through M-Pesa.

Upon payment, the customer will receive a transaction confirmation message through their mobile phone with an option to check the ticket status online.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina expressed confidence the online platform will go a long way in saving passengers from challenges of booking tickets while on the train.

“This system is easy to navigate and further enhances the efficiency of booking,” said Maina.

Customers have been relying on USSD Payment Solution by dialing *639# on their Safaricom lines and paying via Mpesa.

Others have had to visit the nearest SGR station to purchase tickets over the counter.

Ease booking

“The online platform is a popular mode of transacting business and with its addition to Madaraka Express, customers will feel ease of booking,” Maina said.

ALSO READ: First cargo train departs for Nairobi

Just like the USSD Payment Solution, the new online platform will require customers to print tickets at self-service machines at the station of departure after payment. 

RELATED TOPICS:
SGR
Madaraka Express
Kenya Railways Corporation
train

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

First cargo train departs for Nairobi

First cargo train departs for Nairobi

First cargo train leaves for Nairobi

First cargo train leaves for Nairobi

SGR train passengers now to book a month in advance

SGR train passengers now to book a month in advance

My bouquets to actors who made societal contributions

My bouquets to actors who made societal contributions

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

A girl returns home with a law degree after 9 years of exile
KTN NEWS / 6 minutes ago

A girl returns home with a law degree after 9 years of exile

Freedom airline launched a flight in Garrissa
KTN NEWS / 10 minutes ago

Freedom airline launched a flight in Garrissa

KPLC to introduce to upgrade systems
KTN NEWS / 12 minutes ago

KPLC to introduce to upgrade systems

Squatters want government protection from private developers.
KTN NEWS / 15 minutes ago

Squatters want government protection from private developers.

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited