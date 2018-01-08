Passengers can now book online for a ride on Madaraka Express

| Published Mon, January 8th 2018 at 10:58, Updated January 8th 2018 at 11:01 GMT +3

Madaraka Express

Passengers travelling on the Madaraka Express train can book their tickets online.

Passengers have been pushing the Kenya Railways Corporation to introduce more booking options.

This was more good news coming after Kenya Railways adjusted the advance ticket booking window from 14 days to 30. The online platform will enable a customer to purchase up to a maximum of five tickets per transaction and pay through M-Pesa.

Upon payment, the customer will receive a transaction confirmation message through their mobile phone with an option to check the ticket status online.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina expressed confidence the online platform will go a long way in saving passengers from challenges of booking tickets while on the train.

“This system is easy to navigate and further enhances the efficiency of booking,” said Maina.

Customers have been relying on USSD Payment Solution by dialing *639# on their Safaricom lines and paying via Mpesa.

Others have had to visit the nearest SGR station to purchase tickets over the counter.

Ease booking

“The online platform is a popular mode of transacting business and with its addition to Madaraka Express, customers will feel ease of booking,” Maina said.

Just like the USSD Payment Solution, the new online platform will require customers to print tickets at self-service machines at the station of departure after payment.