Ultra Violet 18-3838 is the trending colour in 2018

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 21:23 GMT +3

interior with sofa; 3d illustration

NAIROBI, KENYA: Ultra Violet 18-3838 is the trending colour i2018. This is according to Pantone Colour Institute, which guides companies on colour strategies, trend forecasts, brand colour development, and product palette selection.

Patone describes the selected purple shade as “dramatically provocative and thoughtful colour that communicates originality, ingenuity and visionary thinking that point us toward the future”.

ALSO READ: Three trends in modern design

Those who do not connect with the purple hue can explore more 2018 decor friendly colour predicted by other paint manufacturers. Architectural colour specialist, Jennifer Ott, says that in general, the global trends are moving towards moodier and introspective colours from shades of black to watery blue-green blues. A rich blue-green hybrid called Oceanside by Sherwin Williams is a popular colour for bedrooms.

If working with the dark blue hues, it is best to pair the blues with plenty of whites to uplift the mood from becoming too sombre. It is also recommended that you use the dark hues on one or at most two walls of a room with good natural lighting. Use light colour accents and accessories on the walls or a white armchair to brighten up the space.

For those who love the neutral colours of white, greys and beige, DutchBoys colour experts have selected sandstone tine, which is in the beige colour territory but with a touch of gray in it with less pink. The colour works well as a background colour for walls as it gives one an opportunity to use stronger colours on furniture, furnishings, artwork and decorative accessories.

For those with an appreciation of earth colours, which are particularly popular in the tropical countries, colour experts Benjamin Moore have selected calient colour as the trending colour for 2018. This is a perfect shade of a deep red colour, which is neither too orange nor too purple. The maroonish colour can comfortably be used in a dining room, accent wall or used as an accent wall.

Though sometimes perceived as too spooky for interiors, black has made it as a trending 2018 colour, which includes a deep onyx by Glidden or black magic by Olympic, which works well for exteriors and solid front doors. The 2018 trending colours give you a wide array of options to explore and make resolutions on the colours to use in the New Year to refurbish and love your living space.