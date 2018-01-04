Players say 2018 holds more promise to developers due to investor confidence

| Published Thu, January 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 3rd 2018 at 21:17 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: President Uhuru Kenyatta’s five-year plan to construct 500,000 houses, access to finance and a conducive political climate are some of the key factors that will shape real estate sector in 2018.

Last year, financial crunch and politics led to suppressed performance that saw developers get stuck with new housing units for a longer period.

However, developers and analysts are upbeat that the sector will regain lost ground since the fundamentals that make real estate a preferred investment vehicle still exist.

According to Aly-Khan Satchu, a financial analyst, 2018 will see a resurgent real estate sector.

“Investors still favour real estate due to high demand that grows every year. Demand for housing and supporting infrastructure far outweigh any adverse circumstances of the past year,” he says.

Lee Karuri, a developer with Resorts and Cities, says 2018 holds more promise to developers due to investor confidence after cooling of political temperatures.

According to the developer whose portfolio includes Longonot Gate in Naivasha and Makuyu Ridge in Murang’a, such confidence will trigger more investments and purchases of ready units.

But for the sector to grow this year, Karuri says both developers and buyers will need to get access to finance.

“Developers will not build if they have limited access to cheap finances while buyers will not buy if banks continue to tighten lending to the private sector. I call this the ideal real estate ecosystem where all the cogs in the wheel run smoothly,” says Karuri.

He says with foresight, developers can overcome the financial hurdle if they find a way of financing projects through alternative markets such as private equities as well as tapping into the growing foreign direct investments.

“Kenya has overtaken South Africa as a destination for foreign direct investments. Most of these funds find their way into the real estate sector. In addition, joint ventures will also be ideal as they take financing pressure off one party,” says Karuri.

How developers bypass key financial institutions such as banks will be a keenly watched development as the year progresses.

President Kenyatta’s inauguration pronouncement to make affordable housing one of his key development planks of his final term will be another major factor that will shape real estate this year.

“It is our intention to facilitate affordable housing and a home ownership programme that will ensure every working family can afford a decent home. That is why over the next five years, my administration will create 500,000 new homeowners,” said President Kenyatta during his inauguration on November 28, 2017.

The policy will lower the country’s housing deficit from the current two million to 1.5 million. In short, the government must facilitate the construction of 100,000 low-cost houses annually starting this year.

Developers see that declaration as a windfall since the government will be obligated to put in requisite infrastructure to make the housing dream a reality.

In his speech, Kenyatta briefly touched on measures the government would take toward the realisation of his promise.

These include the injection of what he termed as “low-cost capital” into the housing sector from public and private sources, policy and administrative reforms that will lower the cost of construction, and improving accessibility to affordable mortgages.

While neither the president nor the bureaucrats in the Housing ministry have released the finer details on the actualisation of this project, analysts have given some pointers to a viable roadmap.

Cytonn says cutting down construction costs through “utilisation of innovative construction methods and alternative building technologies as well as reducing licences and fees at a county and national level” are possible options.

Pete Muraya, CEO of Suraya Property Group (pictured above), says the president’s promise, if well implemented, would be a game-changer in the country’s quest for universal housing programme.

He says constructing 100,000 houses a year will change market dynamics from the 600 units annually developed by the National Housing Corporation.

“Unit prices must drop, especially if the government releases land to developers, but not at the current high market rates. House prices are high because of the high cost of land in places such as Kilimani, Lavington, Upper Hill and other upmarket areas of the city, yet the government still holds on to parcels of land in such locations,” he says.

Should such a mega home construction project be a cause for worry to other private developers? “Not really,” says Muraya. “Developers of other units should not worry that they would be elbowed out by the government’s bold initiative. The project targets the low-end of the market that has been neglected by private developers.”

He says some middle-class earners will shift to lower segment if the prices are right.

How the market mops up the current units in an oversupplied environment will be another closely watched development in 2018.

Already, all the segments in real estate – residential, retail and office – have grown exponentially in the last five years, resulting in a glut.

While an oversupply favours the buyer or renter, Karuri says developers will need to shift focus from the major urban areas to the counties where land is still cheaper.

Nairobi, he says, has been the centre for much of the retail and office developments. Moving such developments to the counties, he says, will create new lifestyles.

“There will be a need to build good malls, schools and hospitals in the countryside. All these will bring more money in real estate and stem the rural-urban migration tide. To achieve this, we must plan for the new urban centres and regulate land use before such areas become like our older, unplanned cities,” says Karuri.