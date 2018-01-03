Safaricom commands lion’s share of activity in NSE first 2018 trading

| Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 19:58 GMT +3

A section of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) trading during Charity Trading Day in Nairobi on November 10 2017

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) opened 2018 trading with all the three indices turning red as Safaricom commanded the lion’s share of activity.

The bourse opened the year with a total of seven million shares valued at Sh192 million, down from 11.6 million shares valued at Sh231 million posted on the last day of trading in 2017.

The NSE 20 Share Index lost 7.44 points to stand at 3704.51 while the NSE 25 Share Index was down 6.03 points to close at 4277.35. All Share Index shed 0.04 points to stand at 171.16.