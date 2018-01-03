KRA set to auction hundreds of cars, assorted goods Next Story
CBK tightens rules on banks to tame money laundering Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Safaricom commands lion’s share of activity in NSE first 2018 trading

By Patrick Alushula | Published Wed, January 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated January 2nd 2018 at 19:58 GMT +3
A section of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) trading during Charity Trading Day in Nairobi on November 10 2017

NAIROBI, KENYA: The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) opened 2018 trading with all the three indices turning red as Safaricom commanded the lion’s share of activity.

The bourse opened the year with a total of seven million shares valued at Sh192 million, down from 11.6 million shares valued at Sh231 million posted on the last day of trading in 2017.

ALSO READ: The 1997 copycat bank heist that left robbers Sh300 richer

The NSE 20 Share Index lost 7.44 points to stand at 3704.51 while the NSE 25 Share Index was down 6.03 points to close at 4277.35. All Share Index shed 0.04 points to stand at 171.16.

RELATED TOPICS:
NSE
Safaricom

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

The 1997 copycat bank heist that left robbers Sh300 richer

The 1997 copycat bank heist that left robbers Sh300 richer

Eyes on NSE as market opens door to 2018

Eyes on NSE as market opens door to 2018

Wanyama back in Tottenham training

Wanyama back in Tottenham training

Kenyans transact Sh18.4 billion daily via mobile phones

Kenyans transact Sh18.4 billion daily via mobile phones

ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

SportPesa Shocker: The betting firm withdraws sports sponsorship in Kenya

Jimmy Rugami sells unique trove of music that mainly consist of the greats of African songs
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

Jimmy Rugami sells unique trove of music that mainly consist of the greats of African songs

Tuskys Strategy: Tusker Mattresses intends to enhance it's market share
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

Tuskys Strategy: Tusker Mattresses intends to enhance it's market share

Mumias sugar company seeks 4 billion Bailout
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

Mumias sugar company seeks 4 billion Bailout

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited