India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme

By Reuters | Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 18:31 GMT +3
India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Photo:Courtesy

India’s finance ministry on Friday cautioned investors about the risks of trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying digital currency investments are like “Ponzi schemes.

” Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and have no regulatory permission or protection in the country, the Finance Ministry said in a statement, but stopped short of announcing an outright ban.

Investors and other participants dealing with such digital currencies are doing so “entirely at their risk and should best avoid participating therein.” 

 

