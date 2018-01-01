India likens cryptocurrencies to Ponzi scheme

| Published Mon, January 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated December 31st 2017 at 18:31 GMT +3

India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Photo:Courtesy

India’s finance ministry on Friday cautioned investors about the risks of trading in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, saying digital currency investments are like “Ponzi schemes.

” Cryptocurrencies are not legal tender and have no regulatory permission or protection in the country, the Finance Ministry said in a statement, but stopped short of announcing an outright ban.

Investors and other participants dealing with such digital currencies are doing so “entirely at their risk and should best avoid participating therein.”