KRA targeting to increase taxpayers in Kisumu Next Story
Gloomy new year for Family Bank workers as 150 fired Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Joe Sang: We have not paid Sh11 billion extra to contractor

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, December 31st 2017 at 00:00, Updated December 30th 2017 at 22:23 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Kenya Pipeline Corporation (KPC) says it has not paid an additional Sh11 billion demanded by the firm building the Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline. 

“KPC has not paid the Sh11 billion to Zakhem International. For this reason, the total cost for this project remains Sh48.4 billion,” Managing Director Joe Sang said.

Mr Sang said KPC has at December 30, 2017 paid 95 per cent of the contract sum against certified completed work of 98 per cent.

He explained that KPC’s financiers release the funds directly to the contractor upon receipt of documents certifying the work done.

The Parliament’s Public Investments Committee had directed KPC to stop approval of any variation of the cost of the contract until the firm completes the pipeline and justifies the escalation in cost.

Mr Sang said the contract sum for the new Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline remains Sh48.4 billion and not Sh59 billion as earlier reported.

“This cost is partially funded with a Sh35 billion (70 per cent) loan from a consortium of banks … The balance 30 per cent of Sh13.4 billion of the project cost is being financed from KPC’s own financial resources,” Sang said.

The KPC boss was responding to an article published by Saturday Standard indicating that the project will cost Sh59 billion and that Zakhem could have been paid the extra amount.

Mr Sang revealed the project is now 98 per cent done and is due for commissioning in the first quarter of 2018.

“Currently, our project team and the contractor are working round the clock to ensure that the ...undertaking is finalised,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Pipeline Corporation
Mombasa-Nairobi pipeline
Joe Sang
Zakhem International

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.
ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

Latest videos

The Lead: The death of Chris Msando
KTN NEWS / 4 hours ago

The Lead: The death of Chris Msando

Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017
KTN NEWS / 5 hours ago

Kenyan athletes recorded numerous wins in 2017

Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

Team Gaa- Huruma qualifies for Koth Biro finals

A 24-year-old man drowned in Molo river while posing for a selfie
KTN NEWS / 6 hours ago

A 24-year-old man drowned in Molo river while posing for a selfie

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2017 - Standard Group Limited